Floridians traveling to New York must fill out forms or face $2,000 fine

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefs the media during a coronavirus news conference at his office in New York City, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (John Roca/New York Post via AP, Pool)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Floridians traveling to New York are now required to fill out forms documenting their travels plans or they will face a penalty of up to $2,000.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to issue the order on Monday. It applies to travelers coming from 19 hot spots in the U.S., including Florida, California and Texas.

“You must give officials at the airport your form as to where you came from and where you’re going before you leave the airport,” Cuomo said at a press conference Monday. “It will be enforced at every airport in the state of New York.”

The forms will be handed out on flights and will be available online.

Last month, Cuomo issued another order requiring travelers from hotspots to quarantine for two weeks upon entering the state. But the quarantine order has been hard to enforce, with tens of thousands of travelers refusing to sign forms and bypassing health officials who are trying to collect information.

Now those who choose not to disclose their travel plans will be given a summons that carries a $2,000 fine.

“We can’t be in a situation where we have people from other states bringing the virus again,” Cuomo said. “It’s that simple.”

On Monday, New York City reported zero deaths for the first time since March.

