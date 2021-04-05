Floridians flock to vaccine sites as age requirement drops to 16+

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a day many Floridians have been waiting for, as the age requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine dropped to 16 and older.

“I was ecstatic,” said 31-year-old Meredith Gordon. “As soon as I was able to get the shot I logged on to the website. It was super easy. I signed up yesterday and I was able to get an appointment for this morning. I think it’s doing my part to help end this pandemic so we can get back to life as normal you know.”

Rene Otero waited to get vaccinated until his 18-year-old son Ian could also get his.

“I just wanted to get it done and since he was eligible it made sense for both is us to come at the same time,” he said. “I feel better that we’re not going to get it (Covid-19) again.

“I don’t have to worry about COVID as much because I hang out with a lot of people,” said Ian Otero.

Many flocked to vaccine sites Monday after a year-long wait, at the Ed Radice Sports Complex all 1,200 appointments filled up for the day.

Local health leaders expect it to be a busy week, but say they’re prepared with plenty of supply.

“Throughout this entire week we have 7,600 first doses available so there are appointments online,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Rajyaguru said.

At the state-run site at Raymond James Stadium the longest wait was around 45 minutes, but had cleared out by the afternoon.

Teens getting vaccinated must have a parent or guardian with them, as well as a signed consent form.

Whether it’s a state-run site or operated by the county, residents can find a vaccination location nearest them here.