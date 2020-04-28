Floridians deemed ineligible for unemployment benefits must reapply

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, April 17, 2020 file photo, Hillborough County Library service worker Stephen Duran passes out reemployment forms to a motorist at the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library in Tampa, Fla. Federal data shows that Florida has processed its hundreds of thousands of new unemployment claims more slowly than any other state. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says many Floridians who filed for unemployment benefits and did not receive those benefits should reapply immediately.

This comes after 8 On Your Side found out a whopping 40 percent of Floridians seeking unemployment have been denied.

According to a spokesperson with the DEO, “individuals who filed a claim in the first quarter of the year (prior to April 5), because of state law, they will need to file a new state Reemployment Assistance application for the second quarter of the year. They should go to FloridaJobs.org and select ‘File a Claim’ and this will assist them.”

The DEO also provided a full chart breakdown outlining the process for those hoping to apply for assistance benefits.

This includes one of many issues plaguing the DEO as of late including multiple website failures and the inability to handle the overwhelming amount of applications.

To apply click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss