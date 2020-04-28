Floridians deemed ineligible for unemployment benefits must reapply

FILE – In this Friday, April 17, 2020 file photo, Hillborough County Library service worker Stephen Duran passes out reemployment forms to a motorist at the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library in Tampa, Fla. Federal data shows that Florida has processed its hundreds of thousands of new unemployment claims more slowly than any other state. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says many Floridians who filed for unemployment benefits and did not receive those benefits should reapply immediately.

This comes after 8 On Your Side found out a whopping 40 percent of Floridians seeking unemployment have been denied.

According to a spokesperson with the DEO, “individuals who filed a claim in the first quarter of the year (prior to April 5), because of state law, they will need to file a new state Reemployment Assistance application for the second quarter of the year. They should go to FloridaJobs.org and select ‘File a Claim’ and this will assist them.”

INELIGIBILITY ISSUE UNCOVERED? I’ve spoken to SO MANY people who just found out they are “ineligible” for unemployment benefits despite seeming to fit state and federal criteria. They all applied in March. Could THIS be why? ⤵️⤵️ @Wfla pic.twitter.com/3DAfxCP2aV — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) April 28, 2020

The DEO also provided a full chart breakdown outlining the process for those hoping to apply for assistance benefits.

This includes one of many issues plaguing the DEO as of late including multiple website failures and the inability to handle the overwhelming amount of applications.

To apply click here.