Floridians 40+ can now get COVID-19 vaccines

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — People 40 and older can now step in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously announced people ages 40 and up will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida starting Monday.

The news comes as more vaccine doses and produced and distributed, and fewer seniors are in line to get the vaccine.

DeSantis said more than 3.2 million have already received their first shots.

Health officials say close to 7,000 vaccine appointments will be available in Hillsborough County this week. Last week, Manatee County began scheduling 8,000 appointments for first doses that will be administered at Tom Bennet Park and the Public Safety Center in Bradenton. Residents 18 and older can register for the county’s vaccine standby pool, which randomly selects names to schedule appointments. The county will begin vaccinating patients younger than 40 on April 5.

Next week, those 18 and up can get the vaccine. Those between the ages of 16 and 17 can also get vaccinated, but will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine, and must have a form signed by their parents granting permission.

To find a vaccine site near you click here.