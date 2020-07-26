Florida’s top regulator looking at how to open bars safely

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s top business regulator said he planned to meet with bar owners to discuss how they can reopen their businesses again safely.

Halsey Beshears, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, said Saturday that he is planning to start setting up meetings with owners of bars and breweries across the state later this week to discuss how they can reopen without spreading the virus.

Last month, Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars in response to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

Beshears remarks come as the Department of Health reported 12,199 new cases.

