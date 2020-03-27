Florida’s medical and nursing students ready for coronavirus fight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They’re the future of medicine: young soon-to-be doctors and nurses poised to graduate in May. These students are about to enter the biggest battles of their lives against the coronavirus. As 8 On Your Side reports, they’re having mixed emotions.

Jordan Carbono is a fourth-year student at Florida State University’s College of Medicine. He’s also the President of the Class of 2020.

“How has this pandemic changed the way that you look at your future?” asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“Excited, because you know that maybe you can have some impact in the lives of many patients around our country,” said Mr. Carbono. “Nervous because what we’ve read a lot in the news articles is there’s a shortage of personal protective equipment.”

While most of us are trying to get away from the virus, Carbono and his classmates, are doing just the opposite.

We know that in parts of the country, like New York, some students have gotten approval to graduate early.

Florida students who spoke with 8 On Your Side say they’re also ready for the front lines now.

“I definitely wish our state would be more proactive in streamlining us out into service like New York has done,” said Anthony Suda, a fourth-year student at the University of South Florida’s College of Nursing.

Suda is one of 186 nurses at the college.

“Are you concerned about getting infected with the coronavirus?” asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“Absolutely.”

We heard the same concerns about PPE’s from USF’s College of Nursing Associate Dean Tracey Taylor.

“Our nurses are out there on the front lines,” said Assoc. Dean Taylor. “They have to have the equipment that they need. We need testing.”

Right now, medical students say they’ve been pulled out of their clinics.

Dean John Fogarty at FSU’s College of Medicine says the decision was difficult. His students want to serve.

“I’ve had a lot of students actually complain when we took them off the clinical rotations,” said Dean Fogarty.

Suda will be working at Moffitt Cancer Center.

Carbono will be an Internal Medicine Resident at Orlando Health starting in July.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: