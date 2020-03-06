WFLA NOW: Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doctors Hospital of Sarasota has announced the first hospitalized patient in Florida with COVID-19 has been discharged.
According to a release, the hospital closed its operating rooms for three days and returned to full operations on March 4.
Doctors Hospital says additionally they have:
- Reduced the number of entry points in the hospital to allow for screening of all patients, visitors, colleagues and caregivers.
- Following all recommended cleaning standards to protect our caregivers and patients.
- Following infection prevention protocols and CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
