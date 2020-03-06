WFLA NOW: Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doctors Hospital of Sarasota has announced the first hospitalized patient in Florida with COVID-19 has been discharged.

According to a release, the hospital closed its operating rooms for three days and returned to full operations on March 4.

Doctors Hospital says additionally they have:

Reduced the number of entry points in the hospital to allow for screening of all patients, visitors, colleagues and caregivers.

Following all recommended cleaning standards to protect our caregivers and patients.

Following infection prevention protocols and CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

