Florida woman in COVID-19 coma wakes up on day family planned to pull life support

PORTLAND, Maine (WFLA) — A Florida woman’s COVID-19 recovery is being called miraculous after she woke up from being in a COVID-19 coma on the same day her family planned to pull her off life support.

According to WMTW, Bettina Lerman, 69, contracted the virus in September while on a visit to Maine. Bettina’s son, Andrew Lerman, said she had underlying health conditions and planned to get vaccinated before she got sick with COVID-19.

Doctors believed that with her lungs ravaged by the virus, she wouldn’t make it. By the time they were supposed to pull her off life support, Bettina had already spent more than a month on a ventilator.

With the odds of her survival looking slim, Andrew said the family began planning funeral arrangements and were even in the middle of buying a headstone on Oct. 29 when Bettina’s doctor called him to say she’d woken up.

“I literally dropped the phone. I was like, what? I mean because we were supposed to be terminating life support that day,” Andrew told WMTW.

According to Andrew, Bettina had memories of people speaking to her in her coma but couldn’t respond to them.

CNN reported that Andrew and Bettina live in Tavares, Florida, in Lake County, but were in Maine visiting Andrew’s father to care for him while he battled stage 4 cancer. Andrew, his wife, and his father also got COVID-19 but recovered from their symptoms.

According to CNN, a hospital spokesperson said Bettina was still in serious condition, but Andrew said his mother hadn’t suffered any organ failure. In fact, he said no one can explain his mother’s recovery.

“So they can’t explain it on the medical side,” he said. “Maybe it’s on the religious side. I’m not that religious, but I’m starting to believe that there’s something that helped her. I don’t know.”

As of Wednesday, Bettina is said to be able to move her arms and can breath by herself for a few hours while on oxygen support.

Doctors are now focusing on getting her into rehab and rebuild the muscle strength she lost during her coma, according to CNN.