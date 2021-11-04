Florida will not host state vaccination sites for kids, governor says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance that there will be no mandates on children for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida, adding that he will not rollout state-run vaccination sites similar to those opened earlier this year for adults.

“The vaccines are going to everybody in the normal medical system the way it is,” Gov. DeSantis said. “So we’re not doing vaccine sites. They’re at the pharmacies, they’re readily available for everybody.”

“I don’t think there’s any difference in the vaccine that’s doing,” DeSantis said. “I think they may take a lower dosage. So, there’s no shortage of availability of any of that. But it’s not something that the state is administering at this point. We basically got it through the whole economy in April. So it’s been available at every drug store since then.”

This week, U.S. health officials approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Earlier this year, Florida opened vaccination sites around the state for adults to receive the vaccine once it was made eligible to their age group.

According to the latest CDC data, nearly 60% of Floridians are fully vaccinated.

