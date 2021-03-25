Florida to start vaccinating adults 40 and older Monday, 18+ next month, DeSantis says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is expanding eligibility for coronavirus vaccines to anyone age 40 and older and everyone over 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine by next month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

Starting Monday, March 29, all individuals ages 40 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. By Monday, April 5, all residents 18 and older will be able to get vaccinated.

The state is encouraging residents to pre-register by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov or calling the preregistration phone number listed for their county, then they’ll be contacted once the vaccine is available in their area. Vaccines are also available at CVS, Publix, Winn-Dixie and Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations throughout the state.

By Monday, those eligible to get the vaccine will be:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

People aged 40 and older;

Frontline health care workers;

Sworn law enforcement, K-12 school employees and firefighters aged 40 or older;

People who are “extremely vulnerable” to the virus who have a state form signed by a physician.

This story is developing and will be updated.