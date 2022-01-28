Florida weekly vaccination rate plunges again as state reports 197K new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported fewer than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report. The total number of new vaccinations per week saw another big drop, with just over 50,000 people receiving their vaccinations or boosters.

FDOH reported 5,478,671 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida since the pandemic began, with 197,768 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida confirmed from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27. While new vaccinations dropped, the number of new cases reported was also lower. Weekly case positivity dipped slightly, at 23.5%.

The weekly positivity rating for Jan. 14 to Jan. 20 was 25.7%, according to the FDOH report.

While new cases decreased, the number of new deaths recorded by the FDOH showed an increase in COVID-19 fatalities, compared to the week before. In the most recent weekly report from FDOH, 64,955 deaths were reported, an increase of 1,192.

Among the state’s population, vaccinations saw a substantial decrease compared to the week before. From Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, only 50,214 residents were vaccinated. In the week before, 73,458 Floridians received their vaccine doses across all series and brands, including boosters.

The total number of Floridians who have gotten some form of COVID-19 vaccine is now at 15,191,315, according to the FDOH. The cumulative COVID-19 case positivity rate for Florida stands at 26.4%.