Florida vaccinations tick up as delta variant surges, as nearly 250K got shot last week

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the Delta variant spreads, some Floridians are having a change of heart about the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the latest data, nearly 250,000 Floridians got a COVID-19 shot last week.

State health officials say we haven’t seen numbers that high in many weeks.

“We have all ages in the household from 78 all the way down to 2 years old,” said mom Carolina Wedding.

From children to seniors, the Wedding household is a multi-generational one. Carolina, her husband, and elderly relatives were vaccinated months ago.

Now, with the virus surging, Carolina has decided it’s time for her teenage son to get the shot too.

“He has another year in school,” said Carolina. “I want him to be safe.”

According to the report from the Florida Department of Health, 110,724 new cases were reported from July 23 to July 29, versus the additional 73,166 new cases the week before.

But with the uptick in cases, there’s been a recent uptick in vaccinations.

Kevin Watler with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County says this is an encouraging sign.

“Earlier on in the summer, we saw pretty much every single week, less and less people getting vaccinated,” said Watler. “We are very very happy to … see that increase but it’s not enough.”

Watler says younger Floridians, especially those between the age of 40-69, are getting hit hard by the delta variant.

“Throughout the state of Florida, of those who are fully vaccinated, about 50% so that means every other person that’s out there that you pass by are unvaccinated,” said Watler.

To encourage more vaccinations, Hillsborough County launched a door-to-door vaccine delivery service.

If you want the shot, a health official will come to you. On Monday, the vaccine arrived for Carolina’s son.

“With the delta variant right now… I just really think it’s going to get worse,” said Carolina.

Carolina had some hesitations about side effects associated with the second dose. So she chose the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for her son.

As of right now, at-home COVID-19 vaccination is available for everyone 12 and up in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

You can sign up by calling: 813-932-6266 or can find more information here.