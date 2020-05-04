Tampa couple waiting on unemployment fears eviction due to no motel tenant protections

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than a million Floridians have filed for unemployment but the majority of them have not been paid.

The system’s shortcomings have made it impossible for some people living paycheck to paycheck to pay rent.

While the pandemic prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a ban on evictions that lasts until mid-May, there’s a loophole in the order that means not everyone is protected. People who live in motels or extended-stay hotels generally aren’t considered traditional tenants under Florida law and therefore are not protected from eviction.

That includes married couple Evita Flanning and Gerald Gosa, who currently live at a Tampa motel on Nebraska Avenue. They pay $250 a week in rent.

Right now, they owe their landlord $1,500 and counting.

“We’re going to end up homeless again for something not under our control,” Flanning said.

Both Flanning and Gosa have had some problems in their past but have worked to get back on their feet.

In early March, they moved out of their car and into the motel. They were living paycheck to paycheck when the pandemic hit. Gosa lost his job washing dishes full time at the Cheesecake Factory.

Gosa tried but failed to file for unemployment online. But because the site kept crashing, he ultimately had to mail in a paper application.

Roughly a month later, they have no clue where that application stands and when, or if, they’ll receive benefits.

Neither have received stimulus benefits either.

Because the governor’s eviction freeze issued in early April doesn’t apply to motels, they fear they’ll be tossed out any day now.

“There’s nothing we could do but pack our stuff and get out,” Flanning said.

Flanning says their landlord has previously been flexible but, at this point, has bills to pay.

Flanning’s calls to the unemployment office, local lawmakers and even Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office didn’t get them very far in finding any answers.

“Vote for me, vote for me, we promise we’ll do this, we’ll do that,” Flanning said. “They don’t do nothing.”

8 On Your Side reached out on their behalf to State Senator Darryl Rouson (D-St. Petersburg) whose district includes portions of Tampa including where Flanning and Gosa live.

We also reached out to their landlord at the motel.

We are waiting to hear back from both.

“I do want to say thank y’all for coming out and addressing our issues,” Flanning said, “Thank you for showing concern.”

With restaurants partially reopening this week, Gosa could be back to work soon but his restaurant won’t say how soon he’ll be back on the schedule. It could be later in the month.