Tampa Bay Tech holding virtual Career Expo

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Tech and CareerSource Tampa Bay are hosting a virtual Career Expo Wednesday, June 10 from 9:30 am-7:00 pm.

It will feature virtual employer booths where companies and job candidates can exchange information including live chats with hiring managers will also be available throughout the day.

Think of it as a job matchmaking service at a time when unemployment is staggering. The goal is to connect the Tampa Bay area’s top tech companies with job seekers in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Tampa Bay Tech’s Executive Director Jill St. Thomas says there are entry-level jobs available all the way up to senior management positions.

“That’s why we put this together. We were so encouraged by the fact that given all of these layoffs and furloughs happening in the market so many of our tech companies were continuing to grow their teams.”

Some companies are also offering temporary jobs. St. Thomas says as companies have had to pull resources from some areas, it has created opportunities in other areas.

Even though it’s virtual, St. Thomas suggests you bring your A game and keep your resume broad.

“You want to bring yourself as though you were standing in person talking to these people. Get dressed, put shoes on, don’t just dress from the waist up, like really be ready to sell yourself.”

It’s a free event for job seekers but you do need to register. For more information click here.