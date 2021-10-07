Some Floridians struggling with unemployment ‘overpayments’

Florida Unemployment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state’s Department of Economic Opportunity is trying to claw back possibly billions of dollars in non-fraudulent unemployment claims distributed during the first 18 months of the pandemic.

Thousands of Floridians have received stern letters warning them that they face being sent to collections if they don’t reimburse the state.

So how many unemployment recipients, through no fault of their own, must now pay back previous “overpaid” benefits? The state doesn’t know.

Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani says “it’s been a constant stress for so many Floridians.” The latest overpayment notices are arriving after federal unemployment benefits ended last month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss