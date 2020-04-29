Previous unemployment filers caught in the onslaught of COVID-19 claims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People who filed for unemployment benefits before the coronavirus crisis say they still have not seen their money.

So they called 8 On Your Side for help.

8 On Your side has gotten email after email from people saying they filed for unemployment before the COVID 19 crisis began and now their benefits are being caught in the shuffle of everyone else.

Colleen Powell is among them. She says the site mismanagement and problems, will cost her dearly if it isn’t fixed soon.

“Yeah I’m in danger of losing my car and basically I’m sitting here thinking of filing for bankruptcy,” she told 8 On Your Side.

Powell is not alone. Kenneth Williams worked construction until three months ago. He said, everything was working fine and then it all stopped… along with his payments.

“I was qualified and receiving benefits but once they had the crash, there was no access to anything,” Williams said.

8 On Your Side reached out to several people with the Department of Economic Opportunities for an answer, but we haven’t heard back from anyone.

At last check on the latest numbers shows:

2,028,635 people filed claims

There are still 161,285 people waiting for verification.

404,317 people have been paid $553,555,251 in benefits.

As for those who filed prior to the the COVID-19 closures, they feel ignored and forgotten.

“We’re still here. Don’t forget us,” Powell said.

“I would ask them to go in and clarify in their system pre-existent claimants and make sure they’re receiving the benefits. They followed the process and did everything the right,” Williams told us.

8 On Your Side will continue fighting for those of you still waiting to get some answers and more importantly, your benefits.

