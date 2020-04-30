ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Labor officials say more than 432,000 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week. It was the most of any U.S. state.
It’s the latest wave of jobless claims that have swamped the state’s beleaguered unemployment system since coronavirus-caused lockdowns closed theme parks, shuttered restaurants and halted travel.
The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that 432,465 initial claims for jobless benefits were filed in Florida last week. That’s down slightly from the previous week’s more than half-million claims.
More than 2 million jobless claims have been filed in Florida since mid-March, and more than 835,000 claims have been verified by state workers.
LATEST STORIES:
- Deputies: Florida bus driver arrested for aggravated assault after COVID-19 mask induced argument with rider
- Florida has highest coronavirus-related unemployment in country, study says
- More than 432,000 jobless claims filed in Florida last week
- Fauci warns states against ‘tempting’ a coronavirus rebound
- Top actor and Bollywood scion Rishi Kapoor dies of leukemia