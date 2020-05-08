Lido Beach remains closed, businesses say they’re suffering because of it

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Public beaches across Tampa Bay have reopened over the last two weeks, but Lido Beach in the City of Sarasota remains closed.

City commissioners were split in their decision to keep Lido Beach off-limits for now due to COVID-19.

Most businesses on St. Armands Circle have opened back up, but many of them are struggling due to less foot traffic in the area. Owner of Shore restaurant Tom Leonard says a lot of that traffic comes from Lido Beach and he’s reached out to city leaders, pushing to get it back open to the public.

“I don’t think that that is really fair that Sarasota County and the Governor have basically said we could open our beaches and that our city commissioners have taken it upon themselves to tell us we can’t open,” said Leonard. “They are really playing with a lot of the mouths in this community of people that really need these jobs,” he added.

The restaurateur tells 8 On Your Side, his plan was to bring back all 75 employees, but without the beach traffic, he could only bring back about half of his staff. For the sake of people who are left unemployed, he hopes commissioners will reconsider and open Lido Beach sooner than later.

8 On Your Side reached out to all city commissioners for comment Friday.

Vice Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie explained her decision was difficult, but necessary for the health and safety of the community.

“I have reviewed the data from the Florida Department of Health over the past 21 days, along with the daily updates from Sarasota County, and CDC recommendations regarding phased-in reopening. All of these have guided my personal decision to vote to keep the beach closed for one additional week while we receive local testing data. My decision was made based on science, and what I believe are the necessary steps to keep our entire community safe,” said Vice Mayor Freeland Eddie.

Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch who also voted to keep Lido Beach closed explained her decision was also based on science and data provided by health experts. She tells 8 On Your Side she’s hopeful that the robust testing at the Mall at University Town Center will show a downward trend in our area that supports reopening the beach.

“Every piece of me wants it to change,” said Mayor Ahearn-Koch.

Commissioner Hagen Brody supports reopening Lido Beach and feels it is time to move in that direction.

“I think that with the beach openings that you’ve seen in the county and throughout the region, it doesn’t make much sense for us to keep them closed. I really trust our community to make the healthcare decision that is right for them whether they choose to the beach or wherever,” said Commissioner Brody.

The City of Sarasota Commission voted to revisit the topic of reopening Lido Beach on May 18.

Leonard hopes city leaders bring up the issue as soon as possible, so people who are struggling can get back to work.

“Common sense and if nothing else, having a little heart would go along way right now. These employees need jobs and businesses need customers, so we need to get this thing opened up and get going again,” said Leonard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: