Judge dismisses lawsuit over Florida’s unemployment system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to make the state pay unemployment benefits to people still waiting for claims to be processed or were wrongly deemed ineligible.

The suit was filed by eight unemployed Floridians who had trouble filing and still haven’t received benefits in hopes of speeding up the payment of unemployment claims.

The judge dismissed the suit, but said the ruling can be appealed leaving unemployed Jaquez McCoy at the mercy of friends and family.

“I’m disappointed by it, but we’re not finished. We’re not broken by it. We’re gonna keep fighting and we’re gonna keep on,” said McCoy.

DeSantis is asking the state’s inspector general to investigate how Florida spent nearly $78 million on the unemployment website.

The governor issued his request Monday, saying Floridians need an accounting of how a company was selected to create the system and why it’s failing. Florida has had more than 1 million people file unemployment claims since March 15, but fewer than half have received a benefit check.

The contract for the system was signed in 2011 when current U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was governor.

Governor DeSantis will direct the state inspector general to investigate what went wrong with the CONNECT unemployment system. https://t.co/B7gD2rh62a pic.twitter.com/zWD1NKhrNJ — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 4, 2020

Since then, Attorney John Morgan made an offer he said the state couldn’t refuse by offering to go after the contractor who built and installed the state’s unemployment system.

“The unemployment system is broken because we have a computer system that was broken day one,” said Morgan. “Governor DeSantis, turn me and my trial team loose, and we’ll recover that money for the state of Florida. You know what I’ll charge you to do this? Zero. Nothing,” said Morgan.

A request for reaction from the Governor’s office went unanswered.