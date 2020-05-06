Breaking News
John Morgan offers to fix Florida unemployment system for free

Florida Unemployment





TAMPA (WFLA) – Well known Florida attorney John Morgan says he’ll recover the $77 million the state spent on the unemployment computer system and not charge the state for legal services.

Morgan made the announcement in a Twitter video saying the unemployment system is broken.

“We have a computer system that was broken since day one. It was bought for 77 million dollars by Rick Scott. Here’s my offer Governor DeSantis turn me and my team loose and we will recover that money for the state of Florida and you know what I’ll charge you to do this… zero.”

Morgan went on to say the state was ripped off comparing it to a faulty air conditioning system.

Morgan says DeSantis is more than welcome to call him to get the money back and put money back in the pockets of the people.

