John Morgan: ‘Florida’s unemployment system is a lemon and we got ripped off’

TAMPA (WFLA) – When John Morgan talks, the people of Florida tend to listen.

The popular attorney who made a fortune providing legal services “For the People” is now making the state of Florida an offer it says “cannot be refused.”

Morgan posted a video to his social media accounts on Tuesday, offering to recoup the $78 million Florida paid for its now-broken unemployment system.

“Governor DeSantis, turn me and my team loose – my business trial group – and we’ll recover that money for the state of Florida,” Morgan said. “You know what I’ll charge you to do this? Zero. Nothing. Put every single penny back into your pocket and in the pocket of the unemployed.”

“Whoever sold us this, ripped us off,” Morgan said.

I’ve made an offer that’s hard to refuse.



Let me turn my @BusinessTrialGr loose.



$77 million… GONE!



I’d love to see if they are donors. #FollowTheMoney💸 https://t.co/0Ygn81sbW7 — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) May 6, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state paid $77 million for the system, which was implemented in 2013 under then-Governor Rick Scott, now one of Florida’s two U.S. Senators.

Business consulting company Deloitte won the contract to provide the system. Morgan said he wants to know why they earned the business.

“What was their expertise? Was it a bid or no-bid? And are they political donors that got this from cronyism?”

Morgan said he’s offering to take the case pro bono because he’s getting older and thinking about his legacy.

“I would love to turn my team loose on a gigantic pro bono matter for the greatest purpose of all: the citizens of Florida and their safety net.”

“But $77 million is a ton of money–taxpayer money,” said Morgan. “This is not a usual deal. This is where everybody at one time needed it. And when they needed it most, it never worked.”

Deloitte Services LP managing partner Jonathan Gandal sent the following statement to 8 On Your Side via email:

“Florida is a state in which Deloitte has made significant investments to strengthen the economy and contribute to the communities in which thousands of our professionals live and work. We care deeply about our Florida clients and the people they serve. We built the CONNECT system to comply with Florida’s specific requirements and the state accepted the system. When we completed our work in 2015, CONNECT was vastly outperforming the systems it replaced and accurately processing reemployment assistance claims faster than ever before. All IT systems require ongoing maintenance, and since Deloitte has not worked on CONNECT in five years, we do not know how, or even if, the technology has been maintained. What we do know is that other IT systems we developed are performing well during this unprecedented surge in demand, and we are currently working collaboratively with several states to provide critical benefits to millions of workers and their families.”

8 On Your Side reached out to the governor’s office and has not heard back.

