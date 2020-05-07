Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Jobless claims in Florida dropped more than half last week

Florida Unemployment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Initial jobless claims in Florida dropped by more than half last week compared to the prior week.

According to U.S. Department of Labor figures released Thursday, Florida had 173,191 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week. That compares to 433,103 initial claims in the week prior.

Florida officials say more than 1.1 million confirmed claims have been submitted since mid-March. Of that number, almost 481,500 claimants, or 43%, have been paid more than $1 billion, as of Tuesday.

Unemployed Floridians have complained widely about the state’s online system for registering claims making the process of filing for benefits extremely difficult.

On May 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis called for an investigation into Florida’s unemployment system as hundreds of thousands of Floridians wait for help.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss