Help on the way for Tampa couple fearing eviction while waiting for unemployment benefits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s unemployment backlog is creating dire consequences.

The longer laid-off workers wait for benefits, the longer they go without money for important expenses like rent.

While most Floridians are protected under the governor’s eviction and foreclosure ban, those who live in motels and extended stay hotels are not.

That includes Evita Flanning and Gerald Gosa who 8 On Your Side met Monday. The couple had just gotten back on their feet, moving out of their car into a Tampa motel in early March, only to have the pandemic threaten to knock them back down again.

Gosa, who washed dishes full time at a local restaurant, lost his job two weeks after they moved in. Website errors forced Gosa to mail in his unemployment application but he never heard back from the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Six weeks of no income went by, and they owed their landlord $1,500 in rent with no way to pay.

“We’re going to end up homeless again for something not under our control,” Flanning said Monday.

But 8 On Your Side is getting results.

After their story aired, generous WFLA viewers reached out asking how they could chip in to help pay what Flanning and Gosa owe.

We called their landlord to inform him of the incoming donations, hoping it buys the couple a little bit of time. He informed 8 On Your Side that he needed to make a decision about eviction by Friday because he continues to pay for their utilities.

We’ve also been in touch with State Senator Darryl Rouson (D-St. Petersburg), whose office has been working to get Gosa’s unemployment claim processed.

“We do understand the anger and frustration,” Rouson told 8 On Your Side regarding the unemployment backlog. “We are equally frustrated as lawmakers.”

As luck would have it, the DEO called Gosa for the first time to discuss his claim while 8 On Your Side was interviewing the couple again Thursday. They promised Gosa his claim had gone through and he’d be receiving his benefits by next week.

