Frustrated small business owner sits in Bank of America lobby for six hours to resolve issue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More Bank of America troubles for small business owners in the Bay Area. This time from a woman who says she had to take extreme measures to get something done.

Her story is similar to the dozens of stories we’ve heard of small business owners having trouble communicating with Bank of America. She had to resort to what she calls “A good ole fashioned sit in.”

Kathy Monroe runs DOT Exam Tampa in Seffner, a clinic for truck drivers. Since the COVID-19 crisis began her small business of two employees has suffered.

“My business was impacted immediately. It dropped 90% overnight,” said Monroe.

Looking for relief from the Payroll Protection Program she applied back on April 6 with Bank of America. Wanting to correct her application she says she tried contacting customer service for four weeks.

“I was unable to even receive a phone call from anyone at Bank of America,” said Monroe.

Frustrated, she applied at Grow Financial where she was quickly approved. However, the Small Business Administration rejected that loan since Bank of America had already submitted the original application.

“They reduced the amount that I applied for, and they submitted it to the SBA without reviewing it with me; without my approval,” said Monroe.

Thousands of dollars less than what she needed and qualified for. She made an appointment to cancel that loan at her local Bank of America branch where she says she was told to go home.

Instead, she sat in the lobby refusing to leave for six hours.

8 On Your Side contacted Bank of America who told us the only way to contact someone at the bank was by sending an email to ppp_help@bofa.com.

“That’s pretty much all they can do,” asked 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal.

A Bank of America spokesperson confirmed that is the best way to contact someone. They affirm that teams of customer service representatives are emailing back and calling customers to resolve issues saying the process was made digital to protect clients and customers from exposing themselves to the coronavirus.

Bank of America says 5,600 of their loan applications submitted to the SBA have been approved in Tampa Bay. That’s more than $504 million in loan volume, 98% of which are going to businesses with less than 100 employees.

Despite 8 On Your Side telling a Bank of America spokesperson how frustrated clients are only being able to send emails they say there’s no better way.

“If I could not get mine through in four weeks, I’m pretty sure there’s millions of small businesses that are unable to speak with customer service or resolve any errors,” said Monroe.

Monroe said just before her Bank of America branch closed she received confirmation her loan was canceled. Grow Financial tells says her PPP loan was approved by the SBA.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: