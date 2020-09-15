TAMPA, Fla, (WFLA) – Floridians who were unemployed in August are now eligible to possibly get another $300 unemployment benefit payment.
According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, it submitted and was approved to provide a fourth week of Federal Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program benefits for eligible Floridians.
The FDEO said those eligible should expect to receive the additional benefit sometime this week. The fourth week will be the last week of LWA benefits provided.
The original LWA application was for three weeks and those payments have been provided to eligible Floridians for weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.
For more information on the LWA program, click here.
To file for unemployment benefits, visit the FDEO’s website.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion is added to Airbnb – for just $30
- Floridians eligible to get 4th week of $300 unemployment payment
- Pinellas Co. parents concerned as teachers union, school district discuss simultaneous teaching
- Sarasota Realtor cut off from Facebook after hacker takes over
- Hillsborough County schools bracing for potential job cuts