Florida’s under-performing unemployment system overpaying some recipients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As thousands of out-of-work Floridians still wait to receive unemployment benefits, 8 On Your Side is learning some people have been paid too much.

Such is the case for Tom Bruno’s wife, Michelle Bruno. The Venice couple knows the pandemic could have affected them much worse.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to have a couple of kids, be forced out of work and not be able to support them,” Tom Bruno said.

Neither of the Brunos lost their jobs but Michelle’s hours at a dental clinic were cut from 40 a week down to 10. Going from full-time to part-time can qualify you for unemployment assistance, so she applied.

The first week she received benefits, the payout from the state was a mere $78, coupled with $600 from the federal government. Because Michelle was still partially employed, she knew she only qualified for partial state benefits.

So imagine the Brunos’ surprise when Michelle received $275, the maximum payout, from the state the following week.

The maximum payouts continued for another three weeks after that.

“So now here we sit with more than a thousand dollars of money we did not request and do not deserve,” Tom Bruno explained.

As of May 10, those receiving benefits will now need to log onto CONNECT and claim them every two weeks. That process will include reporting hours for people who have fully or partially gone back to work in order to adjust payments.

That requirement had previously been waived in an effort to reduce web traffic on the state’s overburdened system.

As of Monday, Michelle is back to work full time and will not be claiming any more weeks, which should cease her incorrect benefit payouts. But the Brunos can’t help but feel for the thousands of people still out of work who haven’t even received their first check.

“If they’re overpaying a lot of people, that needs to be brought to attention,” Tom Bruno told 8 On Your Side. “I thought you guys would be the perfect people to do it.”

8 On Your Side reached out to the Department of Economic Opportunity to ask what happened and what people like Michelle Bruno need to do.

We are still waiting on a reply.

In the meantime, we reached out to Tom DiFiore with Bay Area Legal Services for some guidance. DiFiore has been handling a number of unemployment issue cases in the midst of the pandemic.

He explained that if the DEO overpays a claimant, the agency will typically send the recipient an overpayment notice. There is a 20-day period to request an appeal if necessary.

Those who are ordered to pay the money back and don’t could face offset of an IRS refund, calls from a collection agency or even a lawsuit. However, he says someone like Michelle Bruno could theoretically argue that the overpayment was the state’s fault if she did not enter incorrect information into the CONNECT system.

The Brunos are keeping the additional money in a savings account for now just in case the state does eventually order them to pay it back.

“I can see people spending that,” Tom Bruno said. “And I wouldn’t blame them if they did.”

You can find more information on returning overpayments on the Florida unemployment website.

This is just the latest in unemployment issues that 8 On Your Side has been closely following and trying to fix.

