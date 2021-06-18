Florida unemployment up in May, still below national rate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida unemployment rate is significantly below the national level even as it slightly ticked up in May.

Statistics released by the state on Friday showed May unemployment was 4.9%, or 0.1 percentage point above April’s rate. The federal unemployment rate was 5.8%.

Florida’s unemployment is far below the 14.2% rate in May 2020.

Monroe County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.1%, followed by St. Johns County at 3.2% and Wakulla County at 3.5%. Miami-Dade County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.7%, followed by Hamilton and Osceola counties at 6.6% each.