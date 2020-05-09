Florida unemployment: Unemployed Floridians will need to request benefits every 2 weeks through unemployment website

TAMPA (WFLA) – Unemployed Floridians will need to check back into the state’s CONNECT unemployment system every two weeks in order to qualify for their checks.

Starting Sunday, May 10, all claimants must go back in the CONNECT system every two weeks to request their unemployment benefits.

Here is a step-by-step process on how to claim your weeks, which is essential to receive payments. Claiming weeks officially starts May 10, 2020: https://t.co/hEW3PAOg6Q#reemploymentassistance — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) May 9, 2020

The DEO also announced on its website that they “will be continuing to process claims and making payments over the weekend and will be unavailable to existing claimants. This schedule does not affect individuals that wish to file a new claim.”

The department will waive work search and work registration requirements for those filing for unemployment through Saturday, May 30.

Governor DeSantis has waived the work search/work registration requirements to May 30. Pursuant to Federal Law, individuals will have to claim their weeks by indicating they are able & available for work- should employment be available. More information: https://t.co/hEW3PAOg6Q — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) May 9, 2020

The CONNECT unemployment system has had a multitude of issues including being down two consecutive weekends in a row as well as people sitting on hold for hours getting nowhere with the state’s call center.

The DEO did provide guidelines for claiming your reemployment assistance which you can view here.

