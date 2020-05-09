Breaking News
Florida unemployment: Unemployed Floridians will need to request benefits every 2 weeks through unemployment website

Florida Unemployment

TAMPA (WFLA) – Unemployed Floridians will need to check back into the state’s CONNECT unemployment system every two weeks in order to qualify for their checks.

Starting Sunday, May 10, all claimants must go back in the CONNECT system every two weeks to request their unemployment benefits.

The DEO also announced on its website that they “will be continuing to process claims and making payments over the weekend and will be unavailable to existing claimants. This schedule does not affect individuals that wish to file a new claim.”

The department will waive work search and work registration requirements for those filing for unemployment through Saturday, May 30.

The CONNECT unemployment system has had a multitude of issues including being down two consecutive weekends in a row as well as people sitting on hold for hours getting nowhere with the state’s call center.

The DEO did provide guidelines for claiming your reemployment assistance which you can view here.

