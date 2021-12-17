Florida unemployment: DEO won’t pursue enforcement actions on state overpayments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians who received an overpayment from the state on their reemployment assistance will not have to worry about collection agencies or enforcement actions, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity.

The DEO said in a tweet Friday that it “recognizes the frustrations surrounding ineligible notices and overpayments.” In an attempt to “ease the burden of overpayments on claimants,” the state said it is not referring non-fraudulent overpayments to collection agencies. That’s in effect for benefit weeks from March 1, 2020 through Sept. 4, 2021.

According to the DEO’s website, “this request does not apply to fraudulent overpayments and DEO will continue to investigate fraudulent overpayments to ensure individuals and bad actors are held accountable for their fraudulent actions in accordance with the law.”

The DEO’s tweet Friday said it will also not pursue enforcement actions for state overpayments.

More information is available on the DEO’s website, and in the state’s “Reemployment Assistance Overpayment Guide.”