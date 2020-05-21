Florida unemployment system hit by data security breach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity confirms its reemployment assistance system was recently hit with a “data security incident.”

The DEO press secretary sent a statement to 8 On Your Side saying users who were impacted by the incident have been notified.

“We have notified individuals that were part of a data security incident associated with Reemployment Assistance claims,” Paige Landrum said. “This issue was addressed within one hour after we became aware of the incident.”

The DEO did not say specifically when the data breach happened. It’s also not clear what information was compromised.

“In an abundance of caution, we are making available identity protection services at no charge to affected individuals, and we have also advised them to report any unauthorized activity on their financial accounts,” the DEO spokesperson said.

The department said it has not received any reports of malicious activity so far.

