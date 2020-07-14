Florida unemployment: 8 On Your Side fighting to get answers for struggling applicants

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Are you experiencing issues with your Florida unemployment claim that you can’t get resolved? Have your benefits suddenly stopped without warning? Are you locked out of CONNECT with no recourse?

You’re not alone.

Despite strides made in recent months by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, 8 On Your Side’s voicemail, email and social media inboxes continue to be flooded with messages from frustrated Florida unemployment applicants.

That’s why 8 On Your Side is still fighting for answers and accountability.

If you are facing a barrier to your benefits, please complete this short survey put together by 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price. Your answers will help us compile data about the scope of persistent DEO issues.

That information will then be submitted on your behalf to the DEO in hopes of escalating your claim. Please complete the survey by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17 to make the cutoff.

DEO call centers appear to still be experiencing high call volume, preventing some applications from connecting with a “claims specific” agent who can troubleshoot.

As of July 13, the DEO received more than 2.8 million confirmed unique unemployment claims. The department says 91 percent of those had been processed.

Of the 2.6 million processed, the DEO reports it has paid just shy of 1.7 million claimants, roughly 97 percent of those currently rendered eligible.

Pursuant to federal guidance, if you are currently receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), the DEO must determine that you are ineligible for state reemployment assistance benefits on a quarterly basis.

The routine task, often referred to as the Quarter Change, will determine if you could now be eligible for state reemployment assistance benefits. You can learn more on the DEO website.

LATEST ON FLORIDA’S UNEMPLOYMENT PROBLEMS: