Florida to end $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits in June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida will soon end its participation in the federal government’s supplemental unemployment benefits program, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday.

The program, which provides a $300 weekly add-on to recipients of unemployment insurance, will end on June 26, according to a news release. Claimants will stop receiving the payment the week beginning June 27.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s economy has bounced back tremendously with over 460,000 jobs available throughout our state and the strongest economic conditions in the nation,” Dane Eagle, Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said. “Florida’s employers are also seeing employment growth, as more Floridians, including some who completely left the workforce, are now eagerly reentering the workforce. Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce.”

According to the Department of Economic Opportunity, Florida has gained nearly 800,000 private-sector jobs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are more than 450,000 online job postings throughout the state for job seekers

“Strong demand, coupled with this staffing shortage, has left many businesses forced to limit operating days and hours in addition to reducing capacity in both food service and lodging. Ending the supplemental $300 FPUC payment will help the industry regain pre-COVID levels,” said Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association President and CEO, Carol Dover.

This story is developing and will be updated.

