FEMA approves Lost Wages Assistance grant for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor has approved Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ application to participate in a new federal unemployment assistance program to boost benefits another $300 a week.

The grant funding will “allow Florida to provide $300 per week — on top of their regular unemployment benefit — to those unemployed due to COVID-19,” according to FEMA.

Since the application was approved, the benefits will be backdated to Aug. 1.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Aug. 8.

