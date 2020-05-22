Breaking News
DEO admits to email blunder that led to data breach

Florida Unemployment

Florida’s Department of Employment Opportunity has been under fire for failing to pay unemployment claims.

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is digging up more about that data breach at Florida’s unemployment agency.

Lawmakers have learned an email blunder, not hackers are to blame for compromising the names and social security numbers of roughly a hundred unemployed applicants.

It appears a DEO employee sent a test email to the wrong person back in April. An agency spokesperson would not reveal much about what happened other than it was quickly resolved.

Those affected should have been notified by the DEO and the agency is offering free identity protection but doesn’t believe any additional information is at risk.

