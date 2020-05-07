Bay area nurse spends three decades helping others, denied unemployment during COVID-19 crisis

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Karen Cumberland knew at an early age that she enjoyed working hard and taking care of others.

The Dunedin resident has raised three children, all extremely successful, and is also the proud grandmother of three grandchildren. As a registered nurse for three decades, she has made a difference in countless lives with her passion always focused on her patients.

Then, COVID-19 hit, and the pandemic changed everything.

Karen found herself in unfamiliar territory like so many others – out of work.

For the first time ever, she was unemployed after her job as an outpatient nurse at a surgery center was no longer needed since surgeries were put on hold during the coronavirus outbreak on February 27.

What happened next, she says, was a daily nightmare as she began the frustrating process of applying for unemployment describing the system as beyond bad and beyond broken.

“They know there’s a problem,” she told 8 On Your Side. “They know how bad it is. Don’t keep telling us it’s being fixed.”

Karen says she’s spent her days online, often seven and eight hours at a time, only to be kicked out of the system, then having to start all over again.

Cumberland even spent her stimulus money on a new laptop to better navigate the process, only to be told she was “denied” and “ineligible” in mid-March.

“I’ve paid taxes my whole life, I’ve worked my whole life. Why are some people applying and getting money right away and then there are people like me who have applied twice and not gotten anything, and mine still says pending. Why,” she asked.

That’s when she contacted 8 On Your Side, hoping for answers as she shares her story.

“I have done nothing wrong, it’s not my fault I don’t have a job,” she told 8 On Your Side. “It’s ridiculous.”

We’ve reached out to the state unemployment office, as well as the office of Congressman Charlie Crist. 8 On Your Side is hoping to find answers for Karen and provide information to help her obtain her benefits.

