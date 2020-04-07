1  of  2
Breaking News
3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida unemployment: What’s being done to fix state’s overwhelmed system?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the coronavirus crisis in the United States leads to higher job loss rates, Florida’s unemployment system has been unable to keep up with the amount of claims coming in.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials have addressed the issue, saying they are making changes to help. Here’s what’s being done:

Adding servers

Gov. DeSantis announced Monday the Department of Economic Opportunity installed 72 new servers to improve its reemployment assistance program.

According to DeSantis, the system can now handle up to 120,000 simultaneous connections by Floridians who are filing claims. He says the servers allow for a far greater capacity than the 20,000 connections the system was having difficulty with just a week ago.

Introducing paper applications

The DEO published a paper application on its website over the weekend. Until now, applicants could only submit claims via phone or online.

The paper application can be completed and mailed in, giving applicants another option if they can’t get through online or by phone.

Call center improvements

The DEO trained more than 200 people to start answering calls as of Monday. More than 700 additional people will be trained throughout the week to help answer calls for reemployment assistance.

Coordinating with other departments

Florida’s Department of Management Services has enlisted the help of more than 2,300 state employees who have volunteered to help the DEO. The Department of Revenue also mobilized 579 employees to support the DEO.

The additional employees will help with calls, data entry and citizen services. The DOR employees will be helping with the final steps before applicants are sent their reemployment assistance payments.

The DMS is also working to provide support for technology and telecommunications capacity. The DMS and DEO are working together to establish virtual desktop support and other workflow processes to serve an estimated one million Floridians who are being impacted by the pandemic.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

bike sales booming

Thumbnail for the video titled "bike sales booming"

two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida"

Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing""

Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19"

Lowe home gym feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lowe home gym feature"

Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter"

COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300"

Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic"

Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home"

Haines City 911 call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haines City 911 call"

3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home"

Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss