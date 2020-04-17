Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida unemployment: Less than 4 percent of applications processed since coronavirus outbreak began

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As state officials try to improve an unemployment application system that has left thousands of newly unemployed Floridians frustrated, new information is shedding light on a slow-moving process that doesn’t seem to be speeding up.

Out of around 850,000 unemployment applications that have flooded the state, only 33,623 applications had been processed between the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak and Thursday evening. That’s just 3.9 percent.

Since March, the Department of Economic Opportunity made 121,102 payments to Floridians in re-employment assistance — 33,623 of which went to individual Floridians.

Unemployment applications

Only 3.95 percent of Florida’s unemployment applications have been processed by the state.

Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Since the economy’s steep decline, the state has struggled to keep up with the influx of unemployment claims that disabled the state’s 100 servers dedicated to unemployment applications.

The state eventually resorted to paper applications and a new mobile-friendly website.

While there is still a significant backlog of 80,000 additional applications, the state is waiving some of the requirements for unemployment benefits. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Thursday waiving the bi-weekly check-in required to recertify claims every two weeks.

Acknowledging that the executive order wasn’t a “silver bullet” to remedy the state’s unemployment debacle, DeSantis expressed hope that it would put less strain on the state’s CONNECT system.

“If the system is suffering under too much stress, why would we want people to have to go on and recertify that? We know what the economy is doing right now,” DeSantis said. 

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd"

Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown"

Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast""

Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases"

Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center"

Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic"

a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper

Thumbnail for the video titled "a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss