Florida tourism industry plans to ease into reopening

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry should reopen from the coronavirus pandemic slowly.
That’s what a committee looking at reopening the state from the coronavirus shutdown was told Tuesday.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida is reporting 27,058 cases and 823 deaths
- Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
The tourism industry will first focus on getting residents to take in-state vacations before branching out to national and international travelers.
The state’s No. 1 industry has crashed since mid-March when the state’s theme parks and other attractions began closing.
Hotels have seen a drop in revenue of almost $2 billion over the last six weeks compared to last year.
Domestic air travel to the state is down 65% and international air travel is down 80%
