Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida tourism industry plans to ease into reopening

Coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry should reopen from the coronavirus pandemic slowly.

That’s what a committee looking at reopening the state from the coronavirus shutdown was told Tuesday.

  • Florida is reporting 27,058 cases and 823 deaths
  • Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

The tourism industry will first focus on getting residents to take in-state vacations before branching out to national and international travelers.

The state’s No. 1 industry has crashed since mid-March when the state’s theme parks and other attractions began closing.

Hotels have seen a drop in revenue of almost $2 billion over the last six weeks compared to last year.

Domestic air travel to the state is down 65% and international air travel is down 80%

