Florida to stop daily reporting of COVID-19 cases, deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health plans to no longer release a daily COVID-19 report of state cases, deaths, and hospitalizations and will now issue a weekly report.

Most recently on Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,872 new cases, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,329,867 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

More than 10.3 million Floridians have been vaccinated – accounting for more than half of Florida’s eligible population with 85 percent of Florida’s seniors being vaccinated.

COVID-19 case and vaccine reporting will be available on a weekly basis at the state’s Florida Heath website every Friday.