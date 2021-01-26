Florida to receive an 18% increase in COVID-19 vaccine allotment, Gov. DeSantis says

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida will be recieving an increase in its COVID-19 vaccine allotment next week as part of the Biden administration’s plan to boost purchases of the vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of summer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday in a tweet that the state is expected to receive an 18% increase in its weekly allotment of the vaccine next week.

DeSantis says this a rise of approximately 40,000 doses from the federal government.

“While we welcome this modest increase, supply remains a critical issue in vaccinating our 65 and older population,” DeSantis said in a statement.

DeSantis recently discussed the state’s extremely limited vaccine supply, saying the state had administered between 300,000 and 450,000 doses in the first three weeks of January, but will only receive 226,100 doses between Monday and Tuesday.

DeSantis noted in his statement that the state has averaged 375,000 first dose vaccines administered per week.

The news comes following the announcement that the Biden administration ordered 200 million more coronavirus vaccines and will funnel more doses to states.

The administration briefed state governors on Tuesday about its plans to increase the amount of the vaccine going to those local governments to 10 million doses per week for the next three weeks, up from 8.6 million currently, according to a senior administration official who declined to be named.

The administration ordered 100 million doses each of the vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, increasing the overall total doses to 600 million, with delivery expected by summer. Each vaccine requires two doses per person to be fully effective, suggesting the new purchases would cover most of the country’s 331 million people.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is “at the mercy of what the federal government sends us” and can’t meet growing demand from residents.