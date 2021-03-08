Florida to lower COVID-19 vaccine age range to 60 and up next Monday, DeSantis says

TAMPA (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida will lower the vaccine eligibility age to 60 and up starting next Monday.

DeSantis made the announcement Monday afternoon during a press conference at the State Capitol.

“You’re starting to see the demand soften a bit,” the governor said. “The pharmacies have their windows to sign up, and they’re not gone in 10 minutes like they were a month and a half ago. Sometimes the window will be open for an hour.”

Over 56% of seniors in Florida have had at least one dose.

DeSantis said he expects the state to lower the age range in five year increments as vaccine supply increases and demand levels out.

“I would imagine the demand will be slightly lower for 60 to 64 than it was for above 65, but we do anticipate the demand to be pretty robust.”

DeSantis said he anticipates hitting the 3 million senior vaccination mark sometime this week.