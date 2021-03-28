Florida to begin vaccinating adults 40+ Monday, 16+ next month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is expanding eligibility for coronavirus vaccines to anyone age 40 and older starting Monday and everyone over 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine by next month.

Starting Monday, March 29, all individuals ages 40 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. By Monday, April 5, all residents 18 and older will be able to get vaccinated.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday.

By Monday, those eligible to get the vaccine will be:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

People aged 40 and older;

Frontline health care workers;

Sworn law enforcement, K-12 school employees and firefighters aged 40 or older;

People who are “extremely vulnerable” to the virus who have a state form signed by a physician.

The Florida Department of Health said it will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine when eligibility expands to all adults next month.

The state said 16 and 17-year-olds will need to have a form signed by their parents to authorize them to get the shot or be accompanied by a parent to the vaccine site.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for teenagers.

The governor says over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in Florida have been vaccinated. He says the state has also made progress with people between 50 and 64.

As of Sunday morning, 5.6 million people in the state have been vaccinated.

Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Health says it’s crucial for these age groups to get vaccinated.

“Young people age 15 to 35 is the highest number of carriers in the country,” Wolfson said. “Many of them don’t even know they have it. So we can protect all of our citizens by getting as many people vaccinated now so that those potential spikes that we’ve seen in the past are reduced as much as possible.”

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area. Floridians can also call the vaccine pre-registration phone number for their county online.