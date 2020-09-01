Florida to allow visitations to long-term care facilities again, DeSantis says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state will begin allowing visitations into long-term care facilities again.

Visitors were banned from long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted-living facilities back in mid-March to help keep the elderly safe from the coronavirus.

The governor will sign an executive order by 5 p.m. opening the facilities back up to select visitors, he said. As soon as the order is signed, facilities can begin allowing visitors again, if they’re ready.

The following rules of visitations were laid out during a round table discussion in Jacksonville:

All visitors must wear PPE and pass screening

Two visitors maximum at a time

No visits by minors

Facility must go 14 days since last COVID-19 case before allowing visitors

DeSantis said a resident can deem a family member as an “essential caregiver” who is not bound by the 14-day rule.

DeSantis said he looks forward to seeing everyone’s pictures of their reunions with their loved ones.

To see the task force’s full list of full recommendations click here.

