Florida to allow students to continue with remote learning in spring semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) — Florida plans to give parents the choice of keeping students in remote learning for the spring semester of the school year.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran made the announcement on Wednesday morning during a Florida Board of Education meeting in Tallahassee.

“We will have full parental choice in the first emergency order and our subsequent emergency order. The governor will take nothing less,” Corcoran said.

His comments come as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise, and some schools switch to virtual learning due to virus spread. All the while, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has remained quiet on a further direction.

The reopening of brick-and-mortar classrooms, which were shuttered during the early stages of the pandemic this spring, became a political flashpoint after Corcoran ordered school districts to offer in-person instruction five days a week or be penalized financially.

DeSantis and Corcoran have maintained that families need to have the option of choosing face-to-face instruction or distance learning for children, arguing that keeping students away from school can have damaging impacts on students’ physical safety, mental health and educational progress.