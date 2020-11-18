LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida to allow students to continue with remote learning in spring semester

Coronavirus

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) — Florida plans to give parents the choice of keeping students in remote learning for the spring semester of the school year.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran made the announcement on Wednesday morning during a Florida Board of Education meeting in Tallahassee.

“We will have full parental choice in the first emergency order and our subsequent emergency order. The governor will take nothing less,” Corcoran said.

His comments come as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise, and some schools switch to virtual learning due to virus spread. All the while, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has remained quiet on a further direction.

The reopening of brick-and-mortar classrooms, which were shuttered during the early stages of the pandemic this spring, became a political flashpoint after Corcoran ordered school districts to offer in-person instruction five days a week or be penalized financially.

DeSantis and Corcoran have maintained that families need to have the option of choosing face-to-face instruction or distance learning for children, arguing that keeping students away from school can have damaging impacts on students’ physical safety, mental health and educational progress.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss