Florida to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to be vaccinated when all adults become eligible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health said it will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine when eligibility expands to all adults next month.

The state said 16 and 17-year-olds will need to have a form signed by their parents to authorize them to get the shot or be accompanied by a parent to the vaccine site.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for teenagers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that beginning Monday, March 29, all individuals age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

The governor says over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in Florida have been vaccinated. He says the state has also made progress with people between 50 and 64.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area. Floridians can also call the vaccine pre-registration phone number for their county, listed here.

