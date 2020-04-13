1  of  2
Florida to aggressively test nursing home patients, staff

In this March 4, 2020, photo, nursing assistant Natasha Borges, right, helps Rene Gonzalez, left, dry his hands after washing them at Little Havana Activities and Nutrition Centers of Dade County, Inc., in Miami. The new coronavirus is posing a special challenge for nursing homes and other facilities that provide care for the elderly. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will more aggressively inspect nursing homes to detect patients and staff who are infected with the coronavirus.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 19,895 cases and 461 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

DeSantis said Monday he has ordered the Florida National Guard to create 10 teams that will visit long-term care facilities to test employees and residents for the virus, with a focus on hard-hit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

They will supplement 30 paramedics who have already been conducting such tests.

Meanwhile, state medical officials said the disease’s expansion may be reaching a plateau as the number of positive tests and hospitalizations seems to be stabilizing. 

