TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will more aggressively inspect nursing homes to detect patients and staff who are infected with the coronavirus.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida is reporting 19,895 cases and 461 deaths
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
- Florida schools closed through at least May 1
DeSantis said Monday he has ordered the Florida National Guard to create 10 teams that will visit long-term care facilities to test employees and residents for the virus, with a focus on hard-hit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
They will supplement 30 paramedics who have already been conducting such tests.
Meanwhile, state medical officials said the disease’s expansion may be reaching a plateau as the number of positive tests and hospitalizations seems to be stabilizing.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida to aggressively test nursing home patients, staff
- COVID-19 having unexpected impact on some aspects of Tampa Bay area health care
- Price gouging complaints continue to rise amid coronavirus pandemic
- Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Department of Labor provides help with temporary FMLA rules
- Polk high school seniors grapple with canceled events, graduation