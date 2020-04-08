Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida teen launches website for people looking for home necessities

by: CNN Newsource

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CNN) – It’s become a common sight around the world: empty shelves where things like toilet paper and cleaning supplies used to be.

Finding those items has become nearly impossible and a very stressful part of the coronavirus pandemic. But a South Florida teenager believes he has the answer.

It’s called coronafinds.com.

“Coronafinds.com is a list of links to just necessities that you need that are pretty much sold everywhere,” said 17-year-old Blake Rand.

Rand is a junior at Grandview Preparatory School in Boca Raton.

He said his mother and grandmother recently asked him to help her find necessities online.

“She told all her friends, and then they all wanted my help,” Rand said. “So I just decided that pretty much the whole community needs help so I put it online to help other people.”

That’s when coronafinds.com was born.

Rand spends up to a few hours each day scouring online sites, finding places that have hard-to-find items in stock.

“All those items on Amazon pretty much sell out immediately, so I try to find smaller stores that won’t sell out immediately,” Rand said.

He then puts links to those stores on his website not making a penny doing this.

Rand has no stake in any of the stores and said he’s stuck at home like everyone else right now so he may as well spend his time doing something good.

“Right now, it’s a tough time for everyone so me helping out means a lot to many people,” Rand said. “So it’s definitely a great experience to help out.”

