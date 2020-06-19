Florida TaxWatch calls for DeSantis to delay teacher raises to balance budget in wake of pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) – Government watchdog Florida TaxWatch offered up a dozen ideas for balancing the budget in the wake of the pandemic.

They include collecting the tax already owed on internet sales to delaying more than $900 million in pay raises slated to take effect July first.

“Florida TaxWatch believes that the payriases for teachers and state employees were overdue and well deserved, however if the budget situation calls for drastic measures we are offering as an option reducing the cost of those raises in 2021. This should only be done by delaying them, not eliminating or reducing them,” said Kurt Wenner, Vice President of Florida TaxWatch.

Gov. DeSantis has two weeks to act on the budget.

DeSantis is promising to veto hundreds of millions in projects, including his own initiatives.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: