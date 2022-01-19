Florida suspends health official in probe over vaccine law

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Democratic and Republican governors are taking vastly different approaches to addressing the ongoing pandemic in their state of the state speeches. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida health official has been put on administrative leave as state officials investigate whether he tried to compel employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in violation of state law.

The state health agency is conducting an inquiry into Orange County health director Raul Pino. A Florida Department of Health spokesperson says the agency is working to determine whether Pino broke any laws.

A measure Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last fall prohibits government agencies from implementing vaccine mandates and restricts private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for certain reasons.

