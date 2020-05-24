Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Florida surpasses 50,000 cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 50,000 people have been infected with the the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded 740 new cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 50,867. More than 9,381 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,237— up five from Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, the world has seen over 5.3 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 342,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and over 97,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,824
Deaths: 72
Hospitalizations: 384

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,127
Deaths: 75
Hospitalizations: 355

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 569
Deaths: 73
Hospitalizations: 161

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 968
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 203

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 339
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 72

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 858
Deaths: 49
Hospitalizations: 255

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 105
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 112
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 119
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 75
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 10

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss