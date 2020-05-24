Florida surpasses 50,000 cases of coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 50,000 people have been infected with the the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Florida recorded 740 new cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 50,867. More than 9,381 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,237— up five from Saturday.
As of Sunday morning, the world has seen over 5.3 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 342,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and over 97,000 deaths.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,824
Deaths: 72
Hospitalizations: 384
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,127
Deaths: 75
Hospitalizations: 355
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 569
Deaths: 73
Hospitalizations: 161
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 968
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 203
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 339
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 72
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 858
Deaths: 49
Hospitalizations: 255
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 105
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 112
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 35
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 119
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 75
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 10
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
