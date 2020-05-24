Florida surpasses 50,000 cases of coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 50,000 people have been infected with the the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded 740 new cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 50,867. More than 9,381 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,237— up five from Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, the world has seen over 5.3 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 342,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and over 97,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,824

Deaths: 72

Hospitalizations: 384

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,127

Deaths: 75

Hospitalizations: 355

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 569

Deaths: 73

Hospitalizations: 161

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 968

Deaths: 91

Hospitalizations: 203

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 339

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 72

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 858

Deaths: 49

Hospitalizations: 255

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 105

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 112

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 119

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 75

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 10

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

